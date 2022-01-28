Roadworks Update: New Roundabout And Road Renewals

Ōmahu Rd/Chatham Rd roundabout construction

Work will begin next week on the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Ōmahu Rd and Chatham Rd to reduce congestion and to improve travel time and road safety.

The first stage of the project will involve underground watermain renewal work – all lanes will still be in operation, but there may be some minor delays due to the 30km/hr temporary speed limit.

During these works temporary shutdowns of the water supply will be required - local businesses will be notified in advance of this happening.

Where possible, work will happen at night to minimise disruption to road users. These works are programmed to be complete by June 2022.

Mount Erin Rd upgrade

This week road renewal works began on Mt Erin Rd, as proposed during consultation with the local community in September 2020.

These upgrades are in response to the road’s deteriorating condition and will be undertaken in two stages.

The first stage, beginning at the intersection with Crystall Road and extending for one kilometre is expected to be completed by late May; while stage two (which will see the remainder of the road completed) is programmed to start in September, expected to be finished in December 2022.

The project includes earthworks and site clearance, pavement construction, and chip sealing. Stage two will also see improvements made to the Mount Erin Rd/School Rd and St Georges Rd/Te Aute Rd intersections.

Throughout these works, Mount Erin Rd will remain open to vehicles with traffic management in place. Road users are asked to follow directions from traffic management and contractor staff.

