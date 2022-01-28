Hawke’s Bay DHB Reports Two New Cases Of COVID-19

Hawke’s Bay DHB has two new COVID-19 cases to report today.

One case, which will be officially reported in the Ministry of Health’s numbers tomorrow, is linked to Soundsplash Festival in Hamilton and is under investigation.

The other case is not part of the known Hastings Delta cluster, though is linked to a reported case from out of the region. There is no known link with this case to Omicron cases.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said Public Health was investigating and new locations of interest would be added as inquiries continued. He urged people to continue to check the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page for any new updates.

Dr Jones again reiterated the importance for people to get tested if they had any cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how minor.

“The quicker we identify people and isolate them along with their close contacts the more chance we have of stopping any further spread of the virus.”

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Friday 28 January:

Splash planet Hastings drive through 10am -3pm

Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10am - 1pm

CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

Saturday 29 January

Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10-3pm no appointment necessary

Totara Health Flaxmere drive through 10-3pm no appointment necessary

CHB Health Centre drive through 11am-1.30pm

Sunday 30 January

Splash Planet, Hastings drive through 10-3pm no appointment necessary

CHB Health Centre drive through 11am-1.30pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre, call 06 281 2644 between 8.30am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday to book an

appointment.

The Doctors Napier, call 0800 837 819 between 9am - 5pm daily to book an appointment.

Queen Street Practice Wairoa, for booked appointments call 06 838 8333 daily.

Dr Jones said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19 and people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised from COVID-19 including the Omicron variant, and help to slow the spread of the virus. If you’re 18 or older and it’s been 4 months since your second vaccine dose, get your booster as soon as you can. Book your booster or find a walk-in vaccination centre at BookMyVaccine.nz

Hawke’s Bay DHB now requires all visitors to Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa Hospitals along with Central Hawke’s Bay Medical Centre’s inpatient unit to wear surgical masks.

