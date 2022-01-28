Man Charged With Murder Following Death Of Baby In Christchurch

Police have arrested a man in relation to the death of a three-month-old baby

in Christchurch on 2 January.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in

Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Police extends its deepest sympathies to the child's whānau.

The family have requested privacy at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and Police are not in a position to release the

child's name or provide any further comment at this stage.



