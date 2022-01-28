Man Charged With Murder Following Death Of Baby In Christchurch
Friday, 28 January 2022, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a man in relation to the death of a
three-month-old baby
in Christchurch on 2
January.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with
murder and is due to appear in
Christchurch
District Court this afternoon.
Police extends its
deepest sympathies to the child's whānau.
The family
have requested privacy at this time.
The investigation
is ongoing and Police are not in a position to release
the
child's name or provide any further comment at
this
stage.
