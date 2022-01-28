Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Climate Advocates Generation Zero Welcome Government Certainty On Light Rail Plan

Friday, 28 January 2022, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Generation Zero

Youth climate advocates Generation Zero have welcomed today’s Government confirmation of light rail's path and mode in Tamaki Makaurau.

"Light rail from Wynyard Quarter to the Airport will be a cornerstone of Auckland's public transport network," said spokesperson David Robertson. "Now that we know where it'll go and what it'll be, the Government needs to accelerate its construction.” Auckland has until 2030 to halve its transport emissions, which comprise about 40% of total emissions.

The light rail line will tunnel beneath the city centre and Dominion Road before rising to street level at Mt Roskill. From there, it will pass through Onehunga and Mangere, then terminate at Auckland Airport. The high-capacity line will offer a sustainable travel alternative to the tens of thousands of new residents moving into housing along its path. "The combination of rapid transit and dense urban development will enable low-carbon lifestyles," explained another spokesperson, Robbie Anderson. "Intensification means people can live within walking and cycling distance of where they need to go, with light rail giving them an excellent option for longer trips."

"While surface-level light rail has always been our preference, it's reassuring to see the Government give certainty about this project." Street-level light rail would enrich the neighbourhoods it passed through in South Auckland, Anderson said, but revitalising the streetscapes under which light rail would tunnel was also imperative. "Places like Queen Street and Dominion Road still desperately need provisions for bike lanes and pedestrianisation. Concrete plans for these must be outlined by leaders - many of the changes can already be implemented on an interim basis."

The organisation also welcomed news that the project would integrate future northwestern and harbour crossing links, the latter of which, the Government, would be expedited.

"Aotearoa is staring down the double barrels of rising emissions and congestion - let's crack on with light rail and build it".

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Generation Zero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Local Responses To The Global Problems Of Inflation


In the United Kingdom, inflation is running at its highest rate in 30 years. In the US, inflation hit 7% during 2021. You wouldn’t want to be in Estonia, where inflation has just hit 12%. Across the Eurozone – the measurement methods vary – inflation is averaging out at 5%. In Canada, inflation is running at its highest level in 30 years. Inflation is not simply a problem afflicting developed countries. In a developing country like Brazil inflation is running at its highest level in seven years...
More>>



 
 


The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 