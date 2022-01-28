Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Run For Youth 2022 - Covid Red/Whero Traffic Light

Friday, 28 January 2022, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Run for Youth

Kāpiti Run for Youth continues planning to operate at Red/Whero traffic light, taking place Sunday 27 March 2022.

The Web Genius Kāpiti Run for Youth takes place annually to raise funds and fitness for Kāpiti youth while having fun strolling or running along the beautiful Kāpiti coastline. “We have developed a Covid plan to continue to operate Kāpiti Run for Youth (KR4Y) at the Red/Whero traffic light under the NZ Covid-19 Protection Framework,” says Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius. “If we stagger start times based on groups and individuals of maximum 100 with every participant showing their vaccine pass for scanning on arrival, along with masks being worn at registration and 1m social distancing, we believe we can safely manage the situation. Once participants hit the beach, their mask can be removed.”

The Campaign Manager, Helene Judge, says, “we are required to keep good records and ask all participants, sponsors and crew to scan in on arrival and use the sanitiser provided. For those that can’t scan, don’t worry, we will have manual sign-in available and an electronic record of all pre-booked registrations just in-case we are asked to supply attendance names and phone numbers to Covid tracers.” Helene goes on to say, “please have your Vaccine Pass ready for scanning on arrival. We will check every participant in at registration, then complete a brief for each group before setting off on the walk or run.

If Covid prevents us from operating, we will change the event to take place Virtually like what we did in 2020 or postpone to either Sunday 10 April or Sunday 24 April 2022 said Steve Jandrell, Web Genius CEO. We will keep you informed along the way of any changing circumstances, and rest assured the team here at Web Genius are working hard behind the scenes with Helene to create a fun event in whatever shape or form it needs to take which will become clearer as we get closer to 27 March. In mid-March we will make a call if we need to go Virtual or postpone.

If it’s been four months since your second dose, we encourage you to get boosted for you, your whānau, your community, and please don’t attend if you have recently been at a place of interest or if you are feeling unwell.

We are now open for online Individual and Group registration – it’s quick, easy and free to register, so just head over to our website now >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/register-

When registering you will choose a Fundraising Partner – Partners for 2022 are: Challenge for Change Kāpiti, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti, Otaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti, Whirlwind Kāpiti, Work Ready Kāpiti and ZEAL Kāpiti. All funds raised are split 70% to the official Fundraising Partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained towards running and promotion of the event.

“The 2022 Business Sponsorship campaign will open next week with local businesses being given the opportunity to support the underlying work of this event and youth of Kāpiti,” says Helene. Sponsorship categories are, Platinum $1,000+, Gold $500, Silver $250 or Bronze $125. In 2021 we were hugely grateful to 71 local business sponsors to the value of $18,000 that can be viewed on the KR4Y website >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/business-sponsors-kapiti

Please stay tuned to our website and emails for registration campaigns coming your way >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/ and follow our Facebook page >> https://www.facebook.com/KapitiRunForYouth/ and Instagram profile >> https://www.instagram.com/kapitirunforyouth/

 

We cannot run Kāpiti Run for Youth without supporting event sponsors and we acknowledge the ongoing support from Beach FM, Café Lane, Captured By Friday Photography, City Fitness, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Candy Co, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti Party Hire, Kāpiti Pure Water, Kāpiti News, Paekākāriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti and event Founder, Web Genius.

Kāpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads participating on the day with their humans. We can’t wait to see everyone and to raise as much money as we can in 2022 for youth in Kāpiti!

