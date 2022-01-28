Missing person - Christchurch

Christchurch Police are appealing for sightings of Murray Bennett, aged 67, who has not returned home following a bike ride this morning.

Murray left his Hillsborough home at around 11.15am and has not returned as

expected.

He was wearing a long-sleeved blue and white checked shirt and blue shorts,

with a red and black bike helmet.

Murray has some health concerns and there are concerns for his welfare.

If you think you may have seen Murray since late this morning, please get in

touch via 105 and quote event number P049456901.

