Missing person - Christchurch
Friday, 28 January 2022, 4:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are appealing for sightings of Murray
Bennett, aged 67, who has not returned home following a bike
ride this morning.
Murray left his Hillsborough home at around 11.15am and
has not returned as
expected.
He was wearing a
long-sleeved blue and white checked shirt and blue
shorts,
with a red and black bike helmet.
Murray
has some health concerns and there are concerns for his
welfare.
If you think you may have seen Murray since
late this morning, please get in
touch via 105 and quote
event number
P049456901.
