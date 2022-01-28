Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Light Rail Crucial To Auckland’s Future

Friday, 28 January 2022, 8:52 pm
Press Release: City Vision Auckland

City Vision has praised plans just released for light rail to be built through central Auckland. The new rapid transit system connects Māngere and Onehunga with Mt Roskill and the City Centre. It will shape our city and our lives, bringing opportunities for a better urban lifestyle, a more compact city form and much needed efficiencies by providing new ways of getting from A to B when roads are already subject to severe congestion.

Deputy Chair of Puketāpapa Local Board Jon Turner is keen to see the project completed.

“My rohe around Mt Roskill, Three Kings, Wesley and Hillsborough is undergoing massive development currently with thousands of new homes being built, bringing tens of thousands more people to live here over the next few years,” Turner said. “The current infrastructure will not be able to handle the huge increase in people travelling to the city and South Auckland for work, study and entertainment."

Albert-Eden Local Board member Christina Robertson sees benefits for local businesses as well.

“A direct link from the city in one direction, and Onehunga, Māngere and Mt Roskill in the other, will put Albert-Eden businesses at centre stage,” she said. “The swift progress of the Light Rail plans will unlock that potential for all businesses along the route, and allow our unique and diverse precincts to become Auckland-wide retail and hospitality destinations.”

The partially tunnelled option delivers the capacity we need to support growth well into the future and will serve as the backbone to future extensions to the northwest and the North Shore. The alignment chosen will unlock the opportunity for substantial housing growth along the corridor, and give new and existing residents real transport choice, bringing them closer to opportunities for work, study and recreation.

Auckland Councillor for Waitematā and Gulf Pippa Coom welcomed the Government’s decision, based on recommendations by the Auckland Light Rail business case.

“Extensive engagement by the Auckland Light Rail team shows strong support by Aucklanders for light rail. The business case is compelling with significant benefits to local communities and businesses. City Vision is a long-time supporter of public transport options for people and we see Light Rail as integral to the provision of reliable low-carbon transport options for our communities and the Auckland region" says City Vision’s Pippa Coom.

City Vision is a coalition of Labour, the Greens, and community independents that stands for environmental protection, outstanding community amenities, quality public transport, ownership of public assets, strong social justice, and for local communities to have a real say. City Vision contests local government elections on the Auckland Isthmus.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from City Vision Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Local Responses To The Global Problems Of Inflation


In the United Kingdom, inflation is running at its highest rate in 30 years. In the US, inflation hit 7% during 2021. You wouldn’t want to be in Estonia, where inflation has just hit 12%. Across the Eurozone – the measurement methods vary – inflation is averaging out at 5%. In Canada, inflation is running at its highest level in 30 years. Inflation is not simply a problem afflicting developed countries. In a developing country like Brazil inflation is running at its highest level in seven years...
More>>



 
 

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>

The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>



Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 