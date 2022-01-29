Man Dies Following Water-related Incident At Lang’s Beach, Waipu

28 January

Police can confirm that a man in his mid-70’s has died in a water-related incident at Lang’s Beach, Waipu.

Emergency services responded to a report received shortly before 4.30pm, that a man had been located unresponsive in the water. He was unable to be resuscitated despite extensive efforts.

Police extends condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

Police are making enquires in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

