Man Dies Following Water-related Incident At Lang’s Beach, Waipu
Saturday, 29 January 2022, 6:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
28 January
Police can confirm that a man in
his mid-70’s has died in a water-related incident at
Lang’s Beach, Waipu.
Emergency services responded to
a report received shortly before 4.30pm, that a man had been
located unresponsive in the water. He was unable to be
resuscitated despite extensive efforts.
Police extends
condolences to the man’s family and loved
ones.
Police are making enquires in relation to the
death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their
findings in due
course.
