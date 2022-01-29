Hawke's Bay Fire Season Change

Mahia Peninsula, Wairoa Coastal Strip and Tararua will join Central Hawke’s Bay and Rural Hastings in a restricted fire season.

The change will commence at 8am Monday 31 January.

Hawke’s Bay District Manager, Ken Cooper, says a restricted fire season means anyone wanting to light an open-air fire will need a permit.

"You can apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz, and if you have a fire permit please follow the conditions listed on the permit," he says.

The restrictions come as it continues to get hotter and drier throughout the District.

"The fire danger is increasing, making it easier for a fire to spread and get out of control," Ken says.

There are still some activities people can do while in a restricted fire season. The best way to check and stay safe is to use the ‘can I light a fire tool’ on checkitsalright.nz.

Ken Cooper would like to thank the community for their vigilance so far this fire season.

"We appreciate everyone doing their bit to stay safe and prevent wildfires in the Hawke’s Bay."

For more information on whether you can light a fire go to checkitsalright.nz

