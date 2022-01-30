National Advisory: No Tsunami Threat To New Zealand

An earthquake has occurred with these parameters:

Origin time: 0246 UTC JAN 29 2022 NZ time: 2022-01-29 15:46 Co-ordinates: 29.8 SOUTH 174.7 WEST Depth: 33 KM / 20 MILES Location: KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION Magnitude: 6.4

The above magnitude is provisional and may be increased or decreased as more seismic data becomes available.

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

NEMA has assessed the information with the assistance of science advisors. Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will affect New Zealand.

This Advisory has been issued to all local Civil Defence authorities, emergency services, other agencies and media.

This will be the final message via the National Warning System for this event unless the event parameters change significantly.

Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

