Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restricted Fire Season For Otago’s Coastal And Clutha Zones

Monday, 31 January 2022, 8:11 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Otago’s Coastal (Dunedin and Waitaki) and Clutha zones are now in a restricted fire season.

The restricted fire season came into effect from 8am today (Monday 31 Jan).

Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says a permit is required to light a fire in open air in these areas.

"It’s easy to apply for a permit. Just go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions," he says.

"There is a lot of long vegetation in the area which could be fuel for a fire and it is quickly drying out. This means a fire could spread very easily and get out of control.

"This summer’s la nina weather pattern has resulted in some unusually variable coastal conditions. While there is patchy rainfall forecast for some areas around Otago’s Coastal and Clutha zones, it's not falling everywhere and some spots within the zones

In a restricted fire season there are some activities that do not need a permit, such as cultural cooking and barbecues.

"Even if a fire type doesn’t need a permit, any person who is lighting a fire will still need to take great care due to the overall fire danger," says Phil Marsh.

"Check the local weather conditions at www.checkitsalright.nz - if it’s hot, windy or the fire danger is high - please don’t light your fire - even if you have a permit.

"Prepare a safe spot away from nearby vegetation or properties, and be ready to extinguish the fire if necessary."

The Lakes Zone and Central Zone of the Otago Fire District remain in a prohibited fire season. No outdoor fires are permitted in these areas.

You can find more wildfire safety tips, and the fire season in your specific area, at www.checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Local Responses To The Global Problems Of Inflation


In the United Kingdom, inflation is running at its highest rate in 30 years. In the US, inflation hit 7% during 2021. You wouldn’t want to be in Estonia, where inflation has just hit 12%. Across the Eurozone – the measurement methods vary – inflation is averaging out at 5%. In Canada, inflation is running at its highest level in 30 years. Inflation is not simply a problem afflicting developed countries. In a developing country like Brazil inflation is running at its highest level in seven years...
More>>



 
 

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>

The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>



Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 