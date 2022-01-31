Vegetation Fire On The Karikari Peninsula
Monday, 31 January 2022, 8:44 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire crews from Karikari and Maunganui are fighting a
vegetation fire on the Karikari Peninsula in the Far
North.
Fire and Emergency District Manager Wipari
Henwood said the ground crews were being supported by six
helicopters as well as heavy machinery and a command unit as
they try to bring the fire under control.
The fire is
burning on conservation land and at this stage no homes or
other structures are at risk. However, Mr Henwood said there
were strong easterly winds forecast today, and he expected
the crews would be on the scene all day.
While the
cause of the fire has not been established, Mr Henwood said
it appeared to have started near a layby on Inland Road. The
Far North is in a prohibited fire season so Mr Henwood is
reminding people to avoid lighting fires in the open as the
fire danger is very
high.
