Vegetation Fire On The Karikari Peninsula

Fire crews from Karikari and Maunganui are fighting a vegetation fire on the Karikari Peninsula in the Far North.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Wipari Henwood said the ground crews were being supported by six helicopters as well as heavy machinery and a command unit as they try to bring the fire under control.

The fire is burning on conservation land and at this stage no homes or other structures are at risk. However, Mr Henwood said there were strong easterly winds forecast today, and he expected the crews would be on the scene all day.

While the cause of the fire has not been established, Mr Henwood said it appeared to have started near a layby on Inland Road. The Far North is in a prohibited fire season so Mr Henwood is reminding people to avoid lighting fires in the open as the fire danger is very high.

