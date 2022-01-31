Serious Crash - S59, North Of Pukerua Bay – Wellington

Emergency services received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the State Highway 59, north of Pukerua Bay, at 10:38am.

It appears the vehicle has rolled and is blocking both lanes.

There are diversions in place using Grays and Paekakariki Road.

It is unclear at this point how many people are involved or the severity of the injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

More information will be released when able.

© Scoop Media

