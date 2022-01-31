UPDATE 12.50pm - Factory Fire, Dale St, Kaiapoi

Firefighting operations have now finished at the scene of the factory fire on Dale Street, Kaiapoi.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Dave Stackhouse says fire investigators are at the scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

"This investigation may take several days to complete," he says.

"While the investigation is carried out the site will remain cordoned off.

"A big thank you to the Kaiapoi community for their assistance and support while our crews were fighting this fire."

