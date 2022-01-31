UPDATE 12.50pm - Factory Fire, Dale St, Kaiapoi
Monday, 31 January 2022, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighting operations have now finished at the scene of
the factory fire on Dale Street, Kaiapoi.
Fire and
Emergency District Manager Dave Stackhouse says fire
investigators are at the scene investigating the cause and
origin of the fire.
"This investigation may take
several days to complete," he says.
"While the
investigation is carried out the site will remain cordoned
off.
"A big thank you to the Kaiapoi community for
their assistance and support while our crews were fighting
this
fire."
