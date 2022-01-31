Make Sure Your Old Rubbish Or Land Clearing Fires Are Completely Out
Monday, 31 January 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Manawatu-Whanganui residents are being asked to check any
old or recent smouldering rubbish and land clearance fires
to ensure they are out.
District Manager, Nigel
Dravitzki says there is extreme fire risk for some parts of
the District over the coming days and all precautionary
measures need to be taken to prevent wildfires.
"This
means checking the sites of old fires; making sure they are
fully extinguished and there is no chance of them
reigniting," he says.
"Wildfires caused by old open
air fires which haven’t been extinguished properly put a
strain on firefighting resources and are preventable," Nigel
Dravitzki says.
"Please reduce the risk by checking
your old
fires."
