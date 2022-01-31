Make Sure Your Old Rubbish Or Land Clearing Fires Are Completely Out

Manawatu-Whanganui residents are being asked to check any old or recent smouldering rubbish and land clearance fires to ensure they are out.

District Manager, Nigel Dravitzki says there is extreme fire risk for some parts of the District over the coming days and all precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent wildfires.

"This means checking the sites of old fires; making sure they are fully extinguished and there is no chance of them reigniting," he says.

"Wildfires caused by old open air fires which haven’t been extinguished properly put a strain on firefighting resources and are preventable," Nigel Dravitzki says.

"Please reduce the risk by checking your old fires."

