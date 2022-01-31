Rotary's Timely Response To Tonga

As weeks pass by, the Volcano and Tsunami that devasted Tonga on 15 January 2022 will be overtaken by new events for the media to report. Only two weeks after the event, it is already noticeable with little or no reporting evident. Pre Covid, there would have been a plethora of international governments and NGO’s descend on a country in the days and weeks following with initial aid shipments followed by a desire to do needs assessments. Most leaving the affected countries to cope alone a short time later. Tonga will go it alone for the most part following this event with the impact on its citizens maybe for years to come.

Rotary with the support of MORDI Tonga Trust and approval of the National Emergency Management Office commenced distributing pre-positioned Emergency Response Kits (ERKs) 4 days after the Tsunami across the islands of Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Ha’apai. Distribution continues to other more remote islands. Email and voice communication also restored with Rotary in New Zealand who has joined with Rotary Australia to appeal to their members and the public to support the replenishment of ERKs in addition to other activities for both immediate and longer term needs. Land rehabilitation is of prior importance to ensure the livelihoods of both rural and urban communities are restored. Regrettably families who have members with severe physical and psychological impairment are most often forgotten especially following major damage and disruption and Rotary is cognisant to ensure they are included. Rotary’s trusted partners will ensure the best possible outcome for their donors and beneficiaries alike. www.rnzwcs.org

