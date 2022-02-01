Karikari Peninsular Fire Update Tuesday 1 February

Fire crews are still working to control a vegetation fire on the Karikari Peninsula in the Far North.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Wipari Henwood says some rain last night helped to keep the fire subdued and contained overnight.

"Today we have around 30 firefighters at the fireground and two helicopters on standby," he says.

"Crews will be hosing down a 30-metre-wide section around the perimeter of the fire ground to ensure the fire stays contained, and mopping up hotspots.

"A priority will be investigating the extent of fire getting into peat in a small section in the Northern corner of the fireground," he says.

Mr Henwood expects crews to be working on the fire for the next few days.

The fire has burnt about 70 hectares of Department of Conservation land and some farmland.

The Far North is in a prohibited fire season and Mr Henwood is reminding people to avoid lighting fires in the open as the fire danger is very high.

