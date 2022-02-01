Karikari Peninsular Fire Update Tuesday 1 February
Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 10:40 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire crews are still working to control a vegetation fire
on the Karikari Peninsula in the Far North.
Fire and
Emergency District Manager Wipari Henwood says some rain
last night helped to keep the fire subdued and contained
overnight.
"Today we have around 30 firefighters at
the fireground and two helicopters on standby," he
says.
"Crews will be hosing down a 30-metre-wide
section around the perimeter of the fire ground to ensure
the fire stays contained, and mopping up hotspots.
"A
priority will be investigating the extent of fire getting
into peat in a small section in the Northern corner of the
fireground," he says.
Mr Henwood expects crews to be
working on the fire for the next few days.
The fire
has burnt about 70 hectares of Department of Conservation
land and some farmland.
The Far North is in a
prohibited fire season and Mr Henwood is reminding people to
avoid lighting fires in the open as the fire danger is very
high.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
House prices and rental costs are two related areas where New Zealand truly does punch well above its weight. This country happens to have the worst price to rent ratios, the worst price to income ratios, the worst real growth figures, and the worst nominal growth figures, in the entire OECD. But here’s the thing. For some reason, the housing crisis here tends to be debated very much in terms of house prices and the barriers to home ownership, even though the neglected crisis in renting is arguably more acute, and immediate... More>>