Restricted Fire Season For Manawatū-Whanganui

All of the Manawatū-Whanganui District moves to a restricted fire season from 8am on Wednesday 2 February.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit and must follow the conditions of their permit. You can apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz.

The Ruapehu District has been in a restricted season since 28 January 2022.

Manawatū-Whanganui District Manager, Nigel Dravitzki says the hot and dry summer has caused the pre-determined fire plan triggers for a restricted fire season to be met.

"The conditions are rapidly drying out, leading to a high fire risk. By moving to a restricted fire season we can help to reduce that risk," he says.

Everyone planning on lighting fires should check the weather conditions. If it’s hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit.

"Fires could start and spread very easily if people aren’t careful and don’t follow our safety advice," says Nigel Dravtizki.

For more info on how to stay fire safe this fire season head to checkitsalright.nz.

