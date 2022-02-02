Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pig Farm Prosecution Shows Importance Of Correct Farming Practices

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 10:33 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Rotorua’s Kleadmak Farms has been fined $27,000 and imposed an enforcement order for grazing of pigs in the bed of a tributary of the Ngongotahā catchment.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council prosecuted Kleadmak Farms in October 2020 for the grazing in native bush which caused significant disturbance and habitat destruction near Umurua Stream, plus discharges of pig effluent and mobilised sediment.

Kleadmak Farms pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to an enforcement order involving the removal of all pigs, with none to ever graze on the land again.

Judge J A Smith also ordered stock exclusion zones to be agreed with Regional Council, and those zones to be adequately fenced off by 31 March 2022. Notably, these stock exclusion zones are to be protected via a covenant over the property which will help protect the area from similar offences in the future.

Regional Council Compliance Manager, Alex Miller, says the judge’s conviction highlights the importance of appropriate farming practices and stock exclusion.

“This is a really solid outcome for this matter. It puts in place some measures to directly address the offending and ensure a better environmental outcome through the enforcement order.

It also demonstrates both legislation and the community do not accept poor farming practices which compromise our waterways. We expect active pasture management, such as ensuring stock don’t get into waterways, maintaining fencing, monitoring flow-paths and minimising nutrient loss to avoid negative impacts on Lake Rotorua and the wider catchment.

Everybody has a responsibility to manage their land use to avoid impacting our taonga lakes,” says Mr Miller.

Judge Smith says the sentencing outcomes will lead to long term benefits beyond this prosecution itself.

“There is a clear and certain way forward in respect of this site and that the predations of the pigs in the stream area will not continue into the future. Furthermore, there will be broader riparian protection on this property into the future” says Judge Smith.

For more information on environmental enforcement and to view the sentencing decisions, please visit our website, www.boprc.govt.nz/environmental-enforcement

Under the Resource Management Act, regional council’s unitary and territorial authorities have primary responsibility for compliance, monitoring and enforcing the Act to help manage natural resources and protect the environment.

How to protect our taonga lakes through farming practices

· Actively manage your pasture

· Keep your stock out of waterways

· Managing stock during wet seasons

· Fencing off environmentally sensitive areas.

Not sure where to fence? Regional Council can assist, talk to your land management officer!

Please call 0800 884 880 or visit www.boprc.govt.nz/environment/land

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 


OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>

The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 