Hamilton Bans Sprinklers Under Water Alert Level Three

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

With record water consumption across the city, Hamilton will move into water alert level three on Thursday 3 February.

Despite some recent rain, the return to dry, hot sunny days has seen water demand increase. According to the latest NIWA soil moisture data, most of the Waikato region is considered ‘severely drier than normal’, with drought conditions likely. For three days in mid-January, Hamilton Kirikiriroa saw water usage reach record levels, one day hitting nearly 91 million litres over a 24-hour period.

A change in water alert levels is a necessity when water usage is this high, explained Hamilton City Council City Waters Manager Emily Botje.

“After considering a number of factors, we ultimately just need to ensure we are being proactive with how we manage our water consumption in Hamilton,” said Botje.

“It is critical we reduce our overall water usage now – as our network is already under extreme pressure.

“Above all, we want to make sure everyone is doing their part to ensure there’s always enough water to go around, and water alert levels help us manage that.”

At water alert level three, sprinklers are not allowed to be used. Handheld hosing is still allowed at any time.

Council waters compliance staff are travelling around the city, monitoring usage, and notifying water wasters via letterbox drop. Concerned residents can also notify Council when they see someone breaking the rules through the Smart Water website, at smartwater.org.nz/report/.

The Smart Water starts with you! sub-regional summer campaign aims to make long-term change to how we use water. The initiative is a joint venture between Hamilton City Council, Waipā District Council and Waitomo District Council.

For more information and great water saving tips, visit www.smartwater.org.nz.

Click here for more information and great water saving tips

