SH6 Closed Between Makarora, Otago, And Fox Glacier, West Coast

Heavy rainfall in South Westland has closed SH6 early this evening between Makarora and Fox Glacier, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The situation will be reviewed at midday, Thursday, 3 February.

“Waterfalls in the Haast Valley are affecting the highway,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast. “Water is across the road at the Mahi Tahi River south of Bruce Bay, as well as reports of high flows at Douglas Creek, and Kaka Creek.

“Damage assessments will start at first light, subject to river levels dropping.”

West Coast traffic updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

Elsewhere on SH6 there is surface flooding on low-lying areas of highway and people are advised to avoid travel in these areas if possible.

For road closures and advice people should check the Waka Kotahi traffic and travel map page for regular updates and postpone their journeys if they are in doubt: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

MetService forecasts: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

West Coast Emergency Management: https://westcoastemergency.govt.nz/

Emergency Management advice https://getthru.govt.nz/

Buller Emergency Management: https://www.facebook.com/BullerCD/

Radio updates on the West Coast

· Coast FM 94.5 Franz Josef

· 99.5 Westland

· 100.3 Hokitika

· Gold 91.5FM Westland

· Newstalk ZB 103.5FM Westland

· 105.9FM Hokitika

· Radio Hauraki 105.1FM Westland

· RNZ Concert 95.5FM Westland

· RNZ National 101.1 Westland

· SENZ 89.1FM Westland

· The Hits 90.5FM South Westland

· 93.1FM Westland

· 97.1FM Hokitika

· ZM 89.9FM Westland

© Scoop Media

