Update: Cromwell Hit And Run
Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 9:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to make enquiries into the hit and run in
Cromwell on the
morning of Sunday 23 January.
The
owner of vehicle, described as a blue Ford Ranger, has come
forward to
Police of their own accord and we are
confident that this vehicle was not
involved in the
incident.
We would however like to hear from anyone
who saw a vehicle described as
being a metallic blue
double cab, possibly a Toyota Hilux. The vehicle
is
thought to have alloy bull bars on the front and black
aftermarket wheels.
It is believed the vehicle also
had some sort of radio antenna or stick on
the back of
the deck.
If you have information that could lead to
the location of the vehicle,
please phone 105 and quote
the case number 220123/5266. Information can also
be
provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
