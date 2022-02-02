Update: Cromwell Hit And Run

Police continue to make enquiries into the hit and run in Cromwell on the

morning of Sunday 23 January.

The owner of vehicle, described as a blue Ford Ranger, has come forward to

Police of their own accord and we are confident that this vehicle was not

involved in the incident.

We would however like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle described as

being a metallic blue double cab, possibly a Toyota Hilux. The vehicle is

thought to have alloy bull bars on the front and black aftermarket wheels.

It is believed the vehicle also had some sort of radio antenna or stick on

the back of the deck.

If you have information that could lead to the location of the vehicle,

please phone 105 and quote the case number 220123/5266. Information can also

be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

