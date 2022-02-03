Latest Update From The Westland District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

02 February

Road Closures

SH 6 Fox Glacier to Haast, Road closed due to flooding update 12 pm 3rd Feb

SH 6 Haast Pass, Road closed due to flooding update 12pm 3rd Feb

School Closures

South Westland Area School Closed 3rd 4th Feb

Haast School Closed 3rd 4th Feb

WDC EOC recommends all parents in Westland monitor their school’s usual communication channels for any updated information on other school closures.

The Waiho River in Franz Josef is being monitored very closely and several families living on the South Bank of the river were given the option to relocate to the Franz Josef township for the night.

Rivers levels throughout Westland and the wider West Coast are predicted to continue to rise and the rain continues. The Metservice are predicting particularly severe rainfall in ranges of Westland overnight on Wednesday and through until Thursday.

Westland District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Controller Don Scott is asking all Westland Residents to take care, check on their neighbours and if possible limit travel until the weather lets up

