Body Located In Lake Pupuke
Thursday, 3 February 2022, 8:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that a man's body has been located in
Lake Pupuke on Auckland's North Shore.
The Police
National Dive Squad had been deployed to the area after a
man got into difficulty and disappeared into the water on
Tuesday night.
His body was located late
yesterday.
Our thoughts are with the man's friends and
family at this difficult time, and Police are ensuring there
is support for the family in place.
Police will be
referring the man's death to the
Coroner.
