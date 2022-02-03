Body Located In Lake Pupuke

Police can advise that a man's body has been located in Lake Pupuke on Auckland's North Shore.

The Police National Dive Squad had been deployed to the area after a man got into difficulty and disappeared into the water on Tuesday night.

His body was located late yesterday.

Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this difficult time, and Police are ensuring there is support for the family in place.

Police will be referring the man's death to the Coroner.

