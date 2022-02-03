Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Service Moves Online

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 9:05 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

For the first time in over 40 years, people will be able to attend Tauranga Moana's upcoming Waitangi Day dawn service online.

Livestreaming the service gives the community the chance to commemorate Waitangi Day safely, while abiding by Covid-19 red traffic light restrictions.

An organising committee, with members from Tauranga City Council, Whareroa Marae Committee, Ngāi Tukairangi, Māori Wardens, Te Kohinga Network, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and the Tauranga Church Community, understand the importance of continuing the tradition of recognising Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a significant part of Tauranga’s cultural heritage.

Tauranga City Council’s Te Pou Takawaenga Team Leader, Keren Paekau, says about 300 people normally attend the service and the decision to livestream it is an important one for the community. 

“The Committee is excited to be able to still hold this event, even though we can’t all be together in person. Being able to livestream the event will make it more accessible for residents of Tauranga Moana, who can either watch the service live, or after the event at a time that suits them,” says Paekau.

“The Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day dawn service is guided by the principle of whanaungatanga. The Committee want to provide an opportunity for our Tauranga community to come together to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in a positive and friendly environment,” she says.

During the event viewers will be able to watch karakia, hymns, guest speakers, waiata and kapa haka. The ceremony will conclude with a closing karakia at about 7.50am.

Speakers will include local kaumātua (elders), clergy from community church groups, civic leaders and rangatahi (youth) leaders.

The dawn service will be livestreamed from 6.30am on Sunday, 6 February. The livestream can be accessed here.

Waitangi Day is Aotearoa New Zealand’s national day and an opportunity to commemorate the signing of our country’s founding document: Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Treaty of Waitangi, on 6 February 1840.

For more information, visit tauranga.govt.nz.

