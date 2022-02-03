Participants Needed For Kerbside Recycling Crate Trial

Would you like to help trial modified kerbside recycling crates as part of a Council study? If so, we are keen to hear from you!

The Council needs your help to trial two new modified recycling crates that might stop our region’s recycling from being carried away by the wind on rubbish day.

The first modification is a crate fitted with a net. The second modification for trial is a crate fitted with a liner that can enclose the recycling when you put out the crate on collection day.

“Wind is the bane of those collecting rubbish in Marlborough, particularly on breezy days in Picton and Blenheim, but this trial of two different modified recycling crates hopes to establish whether a new design could assist,” said the Council’s Solid Waste Manager, Alec McNeil.

“The current recycling crate does not provide a containment system to stop litter overflowing or blowing away. This trial of two different methods of containing the crate contents will show whether we can improve the situation,” he said.

The trial involves using the two different crate options for one week each and completing a survey over the phone after using each one.

Participants’ feedback will be used to provide information to the Council and potential recycling contractors on improvements to the current recycling crate.

If you would like to take part, please go to:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-resource-recovery/rubbish-and-recycling-projects/recycling-crate-trial?ed-step=1

