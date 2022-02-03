Westland Dodged The Weather Bullet

After preparing for the worst, Westland Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is happy to report that there have been no significant events following the heavy rainfall that the district has experienced in the past 24 hours.

"The rivers have run high but we have only had reports of the Makaawhio breaching its banks and this was not a cause of serious concern," reports Local Controller Simon Bastion. "We did not have to issue any mandated evacuations in any part of the district, although some people chose to evacuate in localised areas.

Today we will continue reviewing the situation along with the Metservice, and we are hopeful that the Red warning in Westland will be downgraded as we receive further information. The EOC will remain active until further notice, but some of our staff and volunteers will be redeployed to the Emergency Control Centre in Greymouth and to assist the Buller EOC.

We will continue to work with other agencies to identify and restore any services that are down. Currently SH6 Fox Glacier to Haast remains closed until at least 12pm. We have reports of communications outage in South Westland and await an update from Chorus.

We extend our thanks to the volunteers throughout Westland who have provided their support to the EOC and their communities over the last 24 hours. This makes a big difference to how much we can support our widespread communities. Everyone who has received assistance will be very grateful to these volunteers."

Contractors will be working this afternoon to collect sandbags from residents and businesses that have been using them. Please leave the sandbags on the footpath outside your home or business for collection.

Road Closures:

SH6 Fox Glacier to Haast - remains closed until at least 12pm, Thursday 3 February.

Check https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/journeys/103?fbclid=IwAR2svUw352cplRtkeQGz8AjuWHlNgIp5eF54HsnLYEprcNbffZQMAbZCXM8 before attempting to travel.

Communications

Communications are down from Harihari to Fox Glacier. Chorus are investigating the cause and estimate restoration by Friday morning.

Check https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages for updates.

School closures

South Westland Area School

Haast School

