Saxton Field Road Named After Former Richmond, Tasman And Nelson Mayor

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

The previously unnamed road through the Saxton Field Complex has been officially named Kerry Marshall Drive in honour of former Mayor Kerry Marshall.

An unveiling ceremony was held on Thursday 3 February 2022 to mark the occasion.

Having served as Mayor of Richmond for three years, Tasman for nine years and Nelson for three years, the road will serve as a fitting way to recognise Kerry’s many years of service to the wider region.

The proposal to name the road came from Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese, Tasman Mayor Tim King and former Nelson MP Nick Smith in July 2020.

Nelson City Council voted to approve the naming of the road in September 2021.

Family and friends of Kerry were joined by Nelson Deputy Mayor Judene Edgar, Mayor King, Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, Nick Smith, and members of Nelson and Tasman councils to remember Kerry’s many contributions to the region and country.

Deputy Mayor Edgar said Saxton Field was the perfect location to recognise Kerry, as much of his work benefitted both Nelson and Tasman, and beyond.

“Kerry’s was a life of community and public service,” said Deputy Mayor Edgar.

“We have all benefitted from his tireless work, especially for the arts, sport and conservation, as well as his leadership of our communities.”

Mayor King echoed Deputy Mayor Edgar’s sentiments.

“We welcome the gesture as an appropriate memorial. A road linking the two districts reflects Kerry’s time at the helm of both Councils and the joined-up development that occurred during his tenure in both offices.”

Alongside his time as Mayor for Richmond, Tasman and Nelson, Kerry was also involved in civic life on a national scale.

He served as President of Local Government NZ, was Chair of the NZ Conservation Authority, Chair of the New Zealand Visitor Information Network, a member of the New Zealand Geographic Board, a trustee of the Cawthron Institute of Science and Technology, Chair of the New Zealand World of Wearable Art Development Trust and Chair of the Tasman Environmental Trust.

Kerry spent the last years of his life at the Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, enjoying walks through the Saxton grounds before his passing in March 2020.

