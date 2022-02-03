Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Urges Kapiti Residents To Stay Calm And Prepare For Omicron

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan is urging residents to prepare for Omicron in the community following reports today of two active cases isolating in Kāpiti.

“It is inevitable that we will have actual cases of community transition sometime soon and while that is certainly not the news that any of us want to hear, these reports are a timely reminder,” says the Mayor.

“We must all remain calm, have trust and confidence in the health-led response, and continue to play our part to minimise the spread of this virus.

“We need to mask up, scan and pass, and play by the red traffic light rules.

“If you’ve been in a location of interest, stay home, monitor your symptoms and do the right thing and get a test. This is not the time to take a ‘she’ll be right attitude’.

“It is now more important than ever that we support those who are eligible to be vaccinated but haven’t had their first or second shot to get vaccinated, and those that are due their booster shots to do so immediately. This will help us overcome the worst of the virus.

“We may not be able to stamp out Omicron but if we all play our part we can learn to live with this virus – the reality is this is our ‘new normal’.”

The Mayor says Council has contingency plans in place but if staff get sick it may need to look at reducing hours at Kāpiti Coast District libraries, pools and service centres for example.

“Omicron isn’t something we can control and staff are working hard to keep things open and ticking over.

“Please be patient and kind and visit the Council’s website kapiticoast.govt.nz for up-to-date information about Council services and facilities.

“We’ve been here before and with a little manaakitanga we can get through this together.”

