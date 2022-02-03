Name Release – Missing West Coast Tramper
Thursday, 3 February 2022, 7:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the identity of the missing tramper
whose body was found
in the Mt Adams wilderness area on
Tuesday.
He was Ian Michael Harvey, 48, of
Greymouth.
The death has been referred to the
Coroner.
