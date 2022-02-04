Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua District Council’s Next Round Of Community Grants Are Open For Application

Friday, 4 February 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Are you a Horowhenua based not-for-profit or voluntary organisation? Do you need funding for a community programme, project or event? Are you involved in arts or cultural activities that will enable community participation and contribute to our vibrant places?

We want you to get your application in for the Horowhenua District Council’s next round of Community Contestable Community Grants.

Michelle Rogerson, Community and Social Development Manager said, “We encourage community groups to submit their applications for funding. We have seen some great community-led programmes and public murals grow from these grants in the past and look forward to helping more groups to keep up the important community mahi.”

Applications are now open for three grants, the Community Development Grant, Vibrant Communities Grant and the Creative Communities Scheme. The funding is round two for the 2021-22 allocation. Applications will be open until 5pm on 28 February. Projects for this round cannot begin before May 2022.

Community Development Grant

The Community Development Grant provides funding to local not-for-profit or voluntary organisations for Community and Social development programmes that support innovative solutions to community driven needs. In this round $29,151.42 is available. Funding awarded varies, but the average grant issued is between $500 and $3,000.

Vibrant Communities Grant

The Horowhenua Vibrant Communities Grant aims to support one-off celebratory, educational, competitive, commemorative or exhibitive projects and events that help specific community groups to celebrate their identity and share them with the wider community. In this round $15,758.31 is available.

These projects and events must also contribute to the Horowhenua District Council’s Strong Communities Ngā Hapori Kia Kaha – Community Wellbeing Strategy 2021-2024. The vision of this strategy is for Horowhenua to be a safe, vibrant, inclusive and connected community. The Strategy is found on the Horowhenua District Council website.

Creative Communities Scheme

The Creative Communities Scheme is a partnership between Council and Creative New Zealand that helps fund local arts projects. To get funding through the scheme, your arts project must do one of the following:

  • create opportunities for the Horowhenua community to engage with and participate in arts activities
  • support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities
  • enable and encourage under-18s to engage with the arts.

In this round $40,363.71 is available. There is no limit to how much you can apply for, but most Creative Communities Scheme grants tend to be under $2,000.

For more information, criteria and to download application forms for any of the grant schemes, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact the Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

