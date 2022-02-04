January 2022 State Of The Environment

Blimey. January was a bolter after months of good rain and favourable forecasts. Ex-TC Cody promised, then went AWOL and all that followed was tumbleweed. The Plains and main ranges had about a quarter or less of average January rainfall and other areas weren’t well endowed either. Our good river flows readily surrendered and whimpered to below normal levels. I’m told the water take bans equal the same time last summer.

January groundwater levels looked the best I can remember (my memory isn’t good), with a sizeable number above average. Shame the month’s rainfall was such custard that those numbers will likely disappear as quickly as a plate of namesake squares. Soil moisture levels are dropping, though still some sites remain just above median levels for the time of year.

Temperatures weren’t as rollicking as last month but respectable. The daytime temperatures were above average and the overnight temperatures nudged the boundary as well. Swimming was all go and our popular spots were up to the task, though our testing showed that when it’s hot and dry skirt venturing into a shallow lagoon.



For the full rundown find the State of the Environment Report here



What can you find in the full report? Info and stats for this month include:

Rainfall

Temperatures

River Flows

Groundwater & Soil Moisture

Recreational Water Quality

The Longer Forecast and outlook

© Scoop Media

