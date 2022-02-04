Police Investigate Damage To Historic Flagpole
Friday, 4 February 2022, 7:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating after someone has caused serious
damage to an area that holds significant history in New
Zealand.
Unknown offenders have damaged the support
structures of the historic flagpole on Te Maiki Hill
(Russell), as well as damaged the flagpole itself, and
graffitied the surrounding area.
The damage is
suspected of happening sometime between Sunday 30 January
and Monday 31 January.
This area is now unsafe, and
has been fenced off while the Department of Conservation
works to restore the structure and its surrounds, so it can
be safe and enjoyable for the public once more.
Police
urge anyone with information to call 105 and quote file
number 220202/8881. Information can also be provided
anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
