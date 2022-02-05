Fatality Confirmed Following Picton Crash - Tasman

Police can confirm a person has died following a crash on a section of State Highway 1, Picton on Friday.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at around 10:15am, between Wairau Road and Lindens Road.

The vehicle’s sole occupant was taken to Wairau Hospital, where they have since died.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

