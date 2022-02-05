Crash, State Highway 1, Foxton - Central
Saturday, 5 February 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a crash on Johnston St, State
Highway 1 in Foxton.
A vehicle has crashed into a
powerpole and lines are down on the road.
There are
no reported injuries.
Diversions are in place as
crews work to restore the
powerlines.
