Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Daily Report Saturday 5 February 2022

Summary – Saturday 5 February 2022

Good weather all around the region, with the peak head count being 700 at Muriwai.

Ruakākā responded to a patient in trouble 400m off Marsden Point but the team was stood down on arrival by Police as the patient had made it safely back to shore.

Ōrewa lifeguards dealt with a dislocated knee today and United North Piha, Muriwai and Sunset all had one minor first-aid each. Muriwai had one search today, and Raglan lifeguards carried out four rescues and one assist.

Statistics – Saturday 5 February 2022

No. of people rescued 5 No. of people assisted 1 No. of major first-aids 1 No. of minor first-aids 3 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 155 No. of people involved 1479 No. of peak head count 3818 No. of hours worked 1227

