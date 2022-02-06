Top Of The South Flooding Update 10 Am Sunday: SH6 Hira To Rai Valley Remains Closed

The last highway in Te Waipounamu/ the South Island remaining closed after several days of intense rain is SH6 Hira to Rai Valley, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. The highway is expected to reopen by 5 pm Sunday or slightly earlier.

Check this link for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/372669

The alternative route to Nelson is via the Wairau Valley, SH63, St Arnaud and Kawatiri Junction.

Care needed on damaged roads

Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester asks everyone to take care driving given the recent flooding and slip clearances. “People should expect to see single lanes and traffic management on SH6 and other parts of the network. We appreciate everyone’s patience and care around our crews.”

Remediation work proper will start after the long Waitangi Weekend.

SH6 Hira to Rai Valley, through the Whangamoas – closed

With rain easing, Waka Kotahi crews are back in clean-up mode today on 15 sites covered in slash and slips on this section of highway at the Top of the South. Only minor additional damage has occurred overnight and the road should be open by 5 pm today.

Marlborough Sounds roads still catching rain, some closed

The Marlborough District Council is updating the status of these local roads.

Several have been closed due to the deluges and flooding. Check their Facebook page for updates around Okiwi and Duncan Bays, for example.

https://www.facebook.com/MarlDistCouncil

Marlborough Emergency Management map page showing closures/ access details to Sounds bays: https://marlborough.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7de480b8bfa541e0a73719bfc893c41d

For all highway updates, including the North Island: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/

