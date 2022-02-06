Partial Road Closure - Western Hills Drive, Whangārei - Northland
Sunday, 6 February 2022, 6:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The northbound lanes on Western Hills Drive (SH1) between
Selwyn Street and the Kensington roundabout in Whangārei
are currently blocked following a car crash. There are
diversions in place.
A car had crashed into a power
pole at about 5.20pm and caused it to become unstable. The
crash resulted in only minor injuries to the car’s
occupants.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
take an alternate route.
It is unclear when the road
will
reopen.
