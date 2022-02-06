Partial Road Closure - Western Hills Drive, Whangārei - Northland

The northbound lanes on Western Hills Drive (SH1) between Selwyn Street and the Kensington roundabout in Whangārei are currently blocked following a car crash. There are diversions in place.

A car had crashed into a power pole at about 5.20pm and caused it to become unstable. The crash resulted in only minor injuries to the car’s occupants.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

