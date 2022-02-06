UPDATE - Western Hills Drive Partially Reopened - Northland

Western Hills Drive (SH1) between Selwyn Street and the Kensington roundabout

in Whangārei has been partially reopened, following a crash earlier today.

Traffic is able to pass through this section of the road, but only on one of

the two northbound lanes.

A car had crashed into a power pole and caused it to become unstable.



