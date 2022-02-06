Update - Partial Road Closure, SH 54 - Central
State Highway 54 at Ōhingaiti remains under traffic
management with speed
restrictions following slips today.
Motorists are advised to take extra care or
choose an alternate route
if
possible.
National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>
Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>
Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>
Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>
National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>
Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>