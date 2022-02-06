Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Daily Report Waitangi Day, Sunday 6 February 2022

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan

Given the Government has listened to National's policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National's COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February

The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses

An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme

