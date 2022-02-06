Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Daily Report Waitangi Day, Sunday 6 February 2022
Summary – Waitangi Day 2022
Poor weather meant a quiet Waitangi Day around the Northern Region’s beaches.
Mangawhai Heads had just finished patrol when Coastguard alerted SurfCom that there was a boat broken down on the Mangawhai Bar. Lifeguards were still at the clubhouse when SurfCom contacted them and they could see the boat from the club. It was not close to the breaking waves, but the lifeguards launched an IRB to assist. On arrival, they found four people on board, and the boat had managed to deploy its anchor. While assisting the boat, the IRB also responded to a group of six swimmers who looked like they were in need of assistance, attempting to swim across the river outlet in an outgoing tide. Thankfully, the swimmers managed to get across just as the IRB got to them. On returning to the broken-down boat, lifeguards were able to restart its motor and escorted it safely back to shore.
Statistics – Waitangi Day
|No. of people rescued
|0
|No. of people assisted
|2
|No. of major first aids
|0
|No. of minor first aids
|5
|No. of searches
|0
|No. of preventatives
|116
|No. of people involved
|779
|No. of peak head count
|3878
|No. of hours worked
|1107