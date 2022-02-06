MetService Has Updated Its Heavy Rain Warning For Gisborne

Situation

A slow-moving front continues to affect the North Island tonight (Sunday) and Monday, bringing further periods of heavy rain to eastern and northern areas. Orange warnings for heavy rain are in force for Hawke's Bay north of Napier, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty about and east of Whakatane, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato. Heavy rain watches are in force for Hawke's Bay about and south of Napier, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane and Auckland including Great Barrier Island. Please note, the RED WARNING for heavy rain for Taranaki is now lifted. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest warnings and watches.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Issued: 8:42pm Sunday, 6th February 2022

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 8:00pm Sunday to 7:00pm Monday

Periods of heavy rain. Expect 160 to 280mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 25 to 45mm/h.

