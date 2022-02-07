Road Closure, Trees And Power-lines Down, SH39, Ngahinapouri, Waipa District. - Waikato
Monday, 7 February 2022, 6:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Trees and power-lines are down blocking both lanes on
SH39, Kakaramea Rd, Ngahinapouri, Waipa
District.
Diversions are in place at the following
locations:
(1) SH39 and Koromatua Road intersection
and
(2) SH39 and Tuhikaramea Road
intersection.
Police advise vehicles to avoid this
area until the blockages are cleared and to take an
alternate
route.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads... More>>