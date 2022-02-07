UPDATE – Two Arrested In Riccarton Aggravated Robbery

Police arrested two people yesterday in relation to an aggravated robbery, which occurred at the Growers Direct Market on Yaldhurst Road in Riccarton on 23 January.

The two men will appear in Christchurch District Court today on charges relating to assault with intent to rob.

A third person is still being sought by Police.

