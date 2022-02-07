Far North Police Make A Number Of Arrests And Seize Methamphetamine And Cash

Attributed to Northland District Organised Crime Co-Ordinator Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry.

Police in Kaitaia have arrested eight people and seized a quantity of methamphetamine and cash following an incident in Allen Bell Drive yesterday.

Shortly before 8am Police came across an altercation between a group of people in a vehicle armed with weapons and the occupants of a nearby premises.

A further search of the vehicle located a firearm.

Four people were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of an offensive weapon. Two of those arrested are Black Power gang members.

Further enquiries made by the Far North Precision Targeting Team led to several search warrants executed on Sunday afternoon, supported by the Northland Districts Tactical Prevention Team and Police Detector Dogs.

A stolen vehicle, 117 grams of methamphetamine, $88,000 cash and other evidence of alleged significant drug distribution was located.

A further four people were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

All those arrested were due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court today.

“This great result disrupting the illicit activities of criminal gangs in the Far North shows the commitment by all our police staff to work together with urgency to reduce community harm. Whilst removing the 117 grams of methamphetamine from Kaitaia is great for our community, the large amount of cash seized shows the harm that has already been caused and it’s disheartening knowing such a large amount of money has allegedly been spent on purchasing drugs in a community that is facing a number of social challenges and has a number of people dealing with drug addiction," says Detective Senior Sergeant Verry.

“Police is committed to disrupting the activities of criminal gangs in the Far North and we continue to ask for the communities support through the sharing of information."

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community can contact Police by calling 111 if it is happening now, and 105 if it has already happened. Information can also be reported to your local police station or to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

