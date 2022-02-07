Heavy Rain Warning Continues For Monday

The MetService heavy rain warning for the Coromandel continues on Monday, in place until 5pm.

Extreme caution is advised if you are on the roads.

The MetService forecast says heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

If you're planning to drive, check Waka Kotahi for delays or road closures on state highways.

Our Council will post Council road closures on our Facebook page.

Expect 90 to 120mm to accumulate until Monday 5pm. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h.

