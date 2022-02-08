Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Crash Near Palmerston North - Central
Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 7:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal vehicle crash
near Palmerston North just after 5pm on 26 January
2022.
A young Palmerston North man, aged 18, died
following the crash on Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Road, between
Rongotea Road and Gillespies Line.
"This was early in
the evening on a Wednesday and there were quite a few people
travelling through the area at that time," says Detective
Sergeant David Wilson.
"The victim was driving an
aqua-coloured Toyota Corolla. We want to talk with anyone
who saw the crash, or noticed his car, or a silver-coloured
Honda Accord in the area prior to the crash."
If you
have any information, please contact the Police via 105 line
quoting file number
220127/6941.
