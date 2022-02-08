Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Crash Near Palmerston North - Central

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal vehicle crash near Palmerston North just after 5pm on 26 January 2022.

A young Palmerston North man, aged 18, died following the crash on Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Road, between Rongotea Road and Gillespies Line.

"This was early in the evening on a Wednesday and there were quite a few people travelling through the area at that time," says Detective Sergeant David Wilson.

"The victim was driving an aqua-coloured Toyota Corolla. We want to talk with anyone who saw the crash, or noticed his car, or a silver-coloured Honda Accord in the area prior to the crash."

If you have any information, please contact the Police via 105 line quoting file number 220127/6941.

