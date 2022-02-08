Body Located In Clutha River

A body was located and recovered from the Clutha River yesterday afternoon.

The body was initially seen by members of the public in the river near Teviot who notified Police at about 4.30pm.

While a post mortem and formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is believed to be that of missing man Rian Williamson.

Rian’s family has been advised and Police extend their condolences to them at this time.

