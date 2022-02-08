Body Located In Clutha River
Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A body was located and recovered from the Clutha River
yesterday afternoon.
The body was initially seen by
members of the public in the river near Teviot who notified
Police at about 4.30pm.
While a post mortem and formal
identification process is yet to be completed, it is
believed to be that of missing man Rian
Williamson.
Rian’s family has been advised and
Police extend their condolences to them at this
time.
