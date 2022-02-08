Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay DHB Urges Testing For Anyone With Cold And Flu Like Symptoms

Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB is reporting eight COVID-19 cases in the community today, which include the four Te Mata Primary School students announced yesterday.

The four other cases are linked to known clusters.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said there were a number of close contacts associated with the Te Mata School cases and a special pop-up testing site had been organised for today.

Dr Jones said the public health team was working closely with the school, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health.

The school is open for on-site learning for those not impacted. All students self-isolating have access to distance learning.

“With case numbers rising in our community, it’s very important people follow public health advice and isolate until they receive a negative test result.”

Anyone who had cold and flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, is urged to get a test and isolate until they receive their test results. Testing sites can be found here.

Dr Jones said vaccination was the best defence against COVID-19 for both adults and children.

“The Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds is highly effective. If children and young adults who have been vaccinated do get COVID-19, they are far less likely to fall seriously ill and less likely to transmit the virus to others.”

Dr Jones said children need two doses of the vaccine, at least eight weeks apart, to be fully protected from COVID-19.

Parents and caregivers can learn more about the child vaccine from here, speak with their General Practitioner or call the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800-28-29-26 available 7 days between 8am and 8pm.

A full list of vaccination sites in Hawke’s Bay can be found here.

