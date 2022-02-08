Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Smart Water Use Supports Growth Across Diverse Crops

Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

 

Growth is the word of the day when it comes to the Kaipara Water demonstration sites. The summer months have seen the former grassed paddocks turn into a jungle of green activity on both sites. Operational since November, the sites are practical working examples of smart water use and the ways in which different irrigation techniques can support high-value crops in the Kaipara.

The work is part of Kaipara KickStart, led by Kaipara District Council (KDC) and supported by the government’s Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, with funding from the Provincial Growth Fund. Northland Inc. is contracted by KDC to manage the two sites, located at Te Kopuru and further north at Maunganui Bluff.

On the Maunganui Bluff site an in-ground irrigation system managed remotely is growing yam, kamokamo, watermelon and sweetcorn on iwi land. The kamokamo plants are close to full size and already starting to produce large fruit. The watermelon plants are also showing strong growth, and a recent watermelon harvested early for testing by the site managers was of good size and reasonable colour.

The yams have had a much slower growth rate, and will not be ready to harvest until much later, after the other crops.

The second demonstration site is located at Te Kopuru on private land, and hosts watermelon, kaanga ma, beetroot and soybean/edamame, grown using a 242m centre pivot irrigator.

A crop doing particularly well on site 2 is the kaanga ma (Māori corn), growing tall and already in the late stages of flowering. The kaanga ma was selected by community vote last year, and is similar to the most popular old type of corn in South America and posole corn in the USA. Many of the soybean/edamame plants are showing a large number of bean pods and will be ready for harvest at the end of this month.

Greg Hall, Northland Inc site manager, notes that crops are generally progressing well with growth across the board but it has not all been plain sailing.

“We are tackling weeds on both sites. This is reflective of what many farmers and landowners are seeing across the Kaipara due to the optimal weed growing conditions we have had over summer, and also to be expected when you are growing on sites in their first horticultural season. Apart from the pesky weeds, neither site has seen any major pests, a relief!”

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions open community events planned for the sites are not being held. Curt Martin, KDC Project Manager says while this is disappointing, there are still opportunities to view the sites.

“We are coordinating small targeted site visits for interested landowners and farmers. The visits are an opportunity for anyone wanting to view a practical working example of irrigation techniques for high-value crops in Kaipara.”

The project team are asking those interested in visiting the demonstration sites at the end of this month (February) to get in touch via kickstart@kaipara.govt.nz.

Updates and further information including site photos and documentation can be found at www.kaipara.govt.nz/kaipara-water.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Political Poll, And Lata Mangeshkar


Great poll results last night for the centre left. The Newshub/Reid Research poll had Labour up by 1.6 points to 44.3%. Taken together with the Greens rise to 9.6% (up 2.4 points) that puts the centre left bloc on just under 54%. That’s streets ahead of the centre right bloc, which recorded only a dismal 39.3% level of support. The big loser last night was the ACT Party, which saw its support halve, falling by 8 percentage points...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM's Statement - House Speech
Mr Speaker I move that this House express its confidence in the Government and commend its programme for 2022 as set out in the Prime Minister’s statement. And Mr Speaker it is with confidence in our plan that I stand before you – resolute in the job ahead of us... More>>


Government: Prime Minister's Waitangi Day Speech And Prayer
While this year’s speech comes in a different form, and we’re not all able to come together on the Treaty grounds kanohi kitea, this day remains of great importance to us as a nation... More>>

ALSO:

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>



Te Pāti Māori: File For Divorce From The Crown
Te Pāti Māori are calling to remove the British royal family as head of state, and move Aotearoa to a Te Tiriti o Waitangi based nation. “The only way this nation can work is when Māori assert their rights to self-management... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 